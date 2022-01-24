Webb City overcomes slow start, defeats Logan Rogersville

The Webb City girls basketball team hosted Logan Rogersville Monday evening and despite a slow start trailing 28-19 at halftime, the Lady Cardinals came back to get the 55-50 victory.

The Lady Cards will next compete in the Lady Laker Shootout.

