Webb City overcomes slow start, defeats Logan Rogersville Local Sports by: Max Preston Posted: Jan 24, 2022 / 10:45 PM CST / Updated: Jan 24, 2022 / 10:45 PM CST The Webb City girls basketball team hosted Logan Rogersville Monday evening and despite a slow start trailing 28-19 at halftime, the Lady Cardinals came back to get the 55-50 victory. The Lady Cards will next compete in the Lady Laker Shootout.