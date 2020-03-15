Webb City loses a close one to Helias Catholic in Class 4 state quarterfinals, 63-54

BOLIVAR, Mo. — It was the first trip to the quarterfinals in 12 years for the Webb City Cardinals boys basketball team, but the road ends here.

After two buzzer beaters to end the first and second quarters respectively, the Cardinals saw a four point halftime lead turn to a 63-54 loss to Helias Catholic at Southwest Baptist University on Saturday afternoon. Last game, Webb City won in a thriller behind Logan Rogers 23 point performance against Logan-Rogersville, and the Cardinals almost pulled off another one.

It was a close contest that saw Webb City lead in the first half, mount a comeback in the second half after falling behind, but a turnover in the final minute of the game shifted momentum and the Cardinals couldn’t hang on to advance to the Final Four. Webb City finishes the season 17-10, but returns a pretty solid, young squad for next season.