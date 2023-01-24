The Webb City girls basketball team has seen success early on this season. They’re coming off a third place finish in the Lady Wildcat Classic last week.

The Lady Cardinals have put together a season record of 10-4. They’ve already earned a couple of Central Ozark Conference wins against Neosho and Branson.

They next face Clever on the road Thursday at 7:15 and their next COC game will be at Carthage next Tuesday at 6:00.

Webb City has got closer and closer as a team as the season has gone on. They’ve felt comfortable offensively and defensively this year. The team would speak on what’s been working for them in order to start off strong.

Kate Brownfield said, “I think the big thing that’s working for us is that we’re all finding our role and playing as a team, so when someone else is maybe not having a good night, someone else is willing to step up and make up for that.”

Izzy Lopez said, “We’ve taken pride in our defense and we take our defense and turn that into our offense and we have a lot of players that our offense is starting to click for them a lot better, so that’s helping us a lot more as well.”

Head coach Lance Robbins said, “They’re playing really really well right now and I think it all starts with our two seniors, Kate Brownfield and Izzy Lopez. They’ve done a great job with our leadership for us and they’re what gets us going defensively. One of the things we hang our hat on is our defense.”