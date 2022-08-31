Webb City would open the year with a tough loss to class six opponent Nixa.

Now the Cardinals are looking to smoothen things out this week and bounce back in an intriguing matchup with the Bulldogs.

The early Thursday game poses as a barrier to any football team losing an extra day of preparation and rest. Although it’s difficult to play a Thursday game, Webb is more focused on making a statement in their second game of the year and looking for a win in Carl Junction.

They also want to keep eliminating mistakes week by week.

Lucas Ott said, “We took a step back and looked at some stuff that we could improve on. We didn’t have a super long week this week, we were kinda cut short because it’s a Thursday game, but we just try to come out and fix the stuff that we made errors on last Friday and we’re really just hoping to come out and just fix those little things and play better complimentary football on both sides of the ball.”

Head Coach John Roderique said, “Just making strides from week one, that’s the biggest thing. Don’t make the same mistakes you made week one and the process starts after that first game, you start film and you start teaching and you start learning and hopefully we’ll be improved from week one as far as the number of mistakes we made.”