WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Webb City Little League team defeated Iowa’s Southeast team 3 – 1 and they advance to the Midwest Regional Championship Game.

Webb City’s pitcher Brock Hulstine threw a complete game and had five strike outs and gave up five hits.

Offensively, Bratie Holland hit a 2 RBI triple.

The Cardinals will play the championship game on Friday. They’ll face the winner of Thursday’s game.

