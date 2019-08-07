Webb City Little League Holds Off North Dakota to Advance to the Regional Semifinal

WESTFIELD, IN — Fargo, North Dakota didn’t make it easy on the Missouri Little League Champs.

Down by two in the bottom of the sixth, North Dakota scored two runs to send it into extra innings. But the Webb City 12-and-under Little League Baseball team answered with four runs in the seventh to down Fargo, North Dakota 6-3, and advance to the LLWS Midwest Regional semifinals.

After each team went scoreless in each of the first three innings, Webb City’s Derrick Wagner scored on a wild pitch in the fourth and put them out in front 1-0. Cohen Epler drove in the second run the next inning on a single that scored Andrew Young.

In the bottom of the sixth, Fargo started to give Webb City trouble. The first three runners made it on base thanks to two walks and an error. After a sacrifice bunt made it 2-1, Fargo’s Caleb Briggeman singled to tie the game at two. Epler, pitching in relief, got a strikeout to end the threat.

Two of Webb City’s first three batters reached base safely in the seventh, including one on an error and the other on a single. Then Fargo pitcher Benson Grande threw a wild pitch which allowed Hudson Byrd to score from third to give Webb City back the lead.

Wagner drilled an RBI triple to deep center that allowed Young and Epler to score, putting the Missouri Little League Champions up by three runs. Brock Renfro smacked an RBI single later in the inning to put Webb City up by four.

In the bottom of the seventh, Fargo’s Gunner Majerus brought home the final run with an RBI single but Epler got Quinn Miller to ground out, and end the game.

With the victory, Webb City advances to the Midwest Regional semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. The Missouri Little League Champions face the loser of the first semifinal between Minnesota and Iowa on Thursday. Friday’s semifinal game can be seen live on ESPN.