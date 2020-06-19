Webb City holds special signing day for two student-athletes

WEBB CITY, Mo. — After not getting a chance to partake in a signing day in the spring, Webb City High School held a special signing ceremony for two of its student-athletes.

Tanner Rogers and Landry Delgado both participated in the unique day to celebrate their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Delgado will play baseball for Labette County Community College while Rogers heads to College of the Ozarks to play baseball.

Having the opportunity to play close to home is something that means a lot to the both of them.

“It’s great,” Rogers said. “It means a lot to me to be able to have my family come to almost every game, and I have some family up there too. So it means a lot. It’s pretty cool.”

Delgado echoed more of the same.

“It was close to home, and they’ve actually been looking at me for quite awhile,” he said. “They really wanted me there. That was my big thing was that I wanted a school that wanted me there and close to home, and it was just a great fit.”