Webb City holds signing day for seven student athletes

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Seven Webb City student-athletes have taken the next steps in their academic and athletic careers.

Emma Welch will join the Labette Community College softball team. Peyton Hawkins will play softball at Missouri Southern. Her sister Riley will join Southern’s track and cross country teams. Tristan Barroeta and Anea Bemo will play soccer at William Jewell.

Aubree Brouwer will swim at division one North Carolina State.

“So they reached out to me pretty early on in the process and I just fell in love with the coaching staff and the team there,” Brouwer said. “They’re a really fun group of people, very hardworking. I feel like I can succeed well there. I really love the city of Raleigh too. It’s really beautiful.”

Makenzie Storm, a volleyball player and swimmer at Webb City, will join the Kansas State rowing team. She said she’s never rowed before, but was approached by the Wildcats for her height and athletic ability.

“I mean it’s a little nerve wracking, but all of the girls recruited are in the same boat.,” Storm said. “They’ve never rowed before so we’ll all be going in the first day not really knowing what we’re doing and figuring it out together.”