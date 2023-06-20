Tuesday afternoon, the Webb City Hog Football Camp began and will end with its second day Wednesday.

The Cardinal football program welcomed plenty of youth athletes to the newly named ‘John Roderique Field at Cardinal Stadium’. The camp focuses on offensive and defensive lineman drills to teach the kids the importance of the work the big guys do in the trenches every game.

Current Webb City players and coaches helped lead the campers and even former Webb City standout and NFL offensive lineman Trystan Colon was at the camp teaching the young athletes. Colon and new Webb City head coach Ryan McFarland spoke about the camp.

Ryan McFarland said, “We really try to make it a big building block for our football program, it’s something they get real excited about and make them feel real special, because everyone wants to be the quarterback and running back, but without those guys up front we’re not gonna have any success. These little guys are gonna be the guys on the sideline that are gonna be giving high fives and stuff when they come down the hill for games this year, and these seniors and upper classmen have been waiting for this moment for a long time, so they’re excited to give back.”

Trystan Colon said, “Obviously it holds a near dear for me, just being an o-lineman growing up coming to these camps. But, it’s important because here it’s instilled, it’s been instilled all the way from pee wee to high school. The games are won in the trenches, O-line and D-line. You don’t get your name in the newspaper, but the games are won because of you, so getting these kids here, loving them up, getting them to go through the drills is really important.”