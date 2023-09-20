WEBB CITY, MO – Legendary former head coach John Roderique will now see his name on the field on which he coached. Dozens were in attendance for the ceremony, including Roderique’s family, friends, and former players.

“It just makes me realize how lucky and fortunate I’ve been,” Roderique said.

“I’ve gotten to know so many great people over the years. The tremendous leadership, fantastic staff, and wonderful teachers are really what stick out to me when I start thinking about my time here.”

In his 26-year career with Webb City, coach Roderique compiled 13 state championships, 10 undefeated seasons, and over 300 total wins. Roderique’s work with the Cardinals over the years earned him a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

“We’ve got a great community that understands it’s all about the kids and what we can do for them,” said Roderique. “I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

Webb City will take on Ozark at the newly named ‘John Roderique Field at Cardinal Stadium’ this Friday at 7 p.m.