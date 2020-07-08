Webb City graduate named to College Football America D2 Starting Lineup

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Webb City graduate and current Central Missouri Mule Zach Davidson is getting some preseason praise from a national college football publication.

The tight end and punter Zach Davidson made the Division II Starting Lineup, the College Football Amercia version of a preseason All-America team.

The redshirt senior earned First Team All-American honors at tight end by five different postseason publications last season.

He finished in the NCAA top 10 with 15 receiving touchdowns and 22 yards per catch. He had a total of 40 catches for 894 yards, catching at least one touchdown pass in nine games.

