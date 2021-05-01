Webb City grad Zach Davidson drafted to Minnesota Vikings

CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Former Webb City Cardinal Zach Davidson has made it to the NFL. Davidson was selected in the 5th round by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, the 168th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davidson started his football career at Webb City High School, mainly as a punter. He also intermittently played tight end as an upperclassmen.

Davidson continued his football career at the University of Central Missouri. With the Mules, he earned All-American honors at both the punter and tight end position, as well as All-MIAA honors.

Unable to play his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davidson spent the majority of 2020 preparing himself for the NFL, declaring for the draft in December.

Davidson is the second player from the Webb City class of 2016 to make it to the NFL. His former teammate, Tristan Colon-Castillo, was an unsigned free agent last season. He signed with Baltimore and saw playing time during the 2020 season.