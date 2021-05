WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Lady Cardinals’ historic soccer season came to and end on Saturday with a 6-1 quarterfinal loss to Union, which capped off the deepest postseason run the program has ever made.

Nick Harmon, Webb City head coach, says, “With it being such a historic season and so many records broken, they made it mean something to wear that uniform.”

The Lady Cardinals end the season with a 22-4 record. Union will go on to face Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 3 semifinals.