Webb City girls soccer wins district title in thrilling finish

NEOSHO, Mo. — The postseason always delivers and Wednesday night at Bob Anderson Stadium was no different as the Webb City High School Cardinals prevailed with a 2-1 win after penalty kicks against the Carl Junction High School Bulldogs.

It was a scoreless game until there was 12 minutes remaining in the game. Carl Junction’s Lauren Burgess took a shot at goal that slipped away from Webb City’s Delaney Dukes’ hands to give the Bulldogs the late lead.

About a minute later, the Cardinals responded. Chloe Johnson put up a shot with one swipe of her foot with the ball taking a tough bounce and finding the back of the net. The game remained leveled at one, and two overtimes proved to not be enough.

In penalty kicks, Carl Junction wasn’t able to convert all of its shots and Webb City escaped with the Class 3, District 12 title. The Cardinals advance to play Willard in the sectional round.

“This is the best season we’ve had,” Webb City head girls soccer coach Nick Harmon said. “So, we’re not done yet, we have higher aspirations than this. So we’re going to regroup tomorrow and go back into next week with some momentum.”