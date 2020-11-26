Webb City girls basketball team delivers Thanksgiving meals to families in need as part of yearly tradition

WEBB CITY, Mo. — For the Webb City girls basketball program, being a team isn’t always about winning games.

Today, it’s about giving back to the community that supports them.

Sierra Kimbrough, Webb City senior basketball player, says, “We just know Thanksgiving is a time to spend time with your family, tell them that you’re thankful for them, and it’s not fun whenever you don’t have any food. We want to make sure everyone gets the same opportunity to eat with their families that everyone else would on Thanksgiving Day.”

The team prepared Thanksgiving meals for 10 local families, and delivered them this afternoon. It’s a tradition head coach Lance Robbins brought to the program when he started seven years ago.

Robbins says, “We want to teach our girls to be servants of communities. It’s more than just playing basketball, and it’s something our girls really enjoy doing. It’s been a blessing to them and the families they’ve been able to serve in the community.”

For the players that deliver meals, it isn’t just another team activity; it’s something they look forward to all year.

Peyton Hawkins, Webb City junior basketball player, says, “Just knowing that we can give the families that don’t get to have what we have every day, just making their day; it’s always a fun time just to see the smiles on their faces and how thankful they are.”

In a year that’s been tough on so many people, the ability to do something good is something the team is grateful for.

Robbins says, “For us to be able to take the burden off some people in our community and make it a little easier for them and make them have a good Thanksgiving, I think it’s something our girls are proud of and it makes them feel good.”