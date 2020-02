WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City boys basketball team used a quick pace to jump out on COC opponent Ozark early, winning their final game of the regular season 95-82.

Senior Terrell Kabala had a hot shooting night, picking up 23 first half points on his way to crossing the 1,000 career point mark.

The top seeded Cardinals will play next Tuesday in the Class 4 District 12 semifinal against either McDonald County or Monett.