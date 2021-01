JOPLIN, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals picked up their first win of the Kaminsky Classic Wednesday, defeating Clever 75-42.

Mehki Garrard lead the Webb City scoring attack with 22 points. He also had eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Nickhai Howard joined Garrard is the double digit scoring with 16.

With the win, the Cardinals move to 6-1 on the season. Webb City will be back in action Thursday for their second game of the tournament against Nevada. Tip is set for 4:30.