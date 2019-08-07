Webb City defeats South Dakota 5-2 to advance in LLWS Midwest Regional

WESTFIELD, IN — After defeating Pittsburg in an elimination game Monday, the Webb City Little League team was right back to work Tuesday, once again with their Little League World Series hopes on the line.

Just like on Monday, Webb City would prevail, earning a 5-2 win that sends them on in the tournament.

Webb City quickly got on the board in the first inning off a Luke Beverlin single. Three more runs in the first inning would help give Webb City the 4-0 lead.

Andrew Young picked up the win for Missouri, pitching four innings and notching 4 strikeouts. Luke Beverlin would pitch one inning in relief.

Beverlin and teammate Drew Woodmansee lead the team in RBIs, each with two apiece.

Webb City will face North Dakota Wednesday at 10 a.m. The winner will go on to face the loser of the Minnesota/Iowa match up on Friday.