Webb City defeats Pittsburg 3-1 in LLWS Regional elimination game

WESTFIELD, IN — It was win or go home for both the Webb City and Pittsburg little league baseball teams.

After both suffering losses in their opening games both Webb City, representing Missouri, and Pittsburg, representing Kansas, needed wins to continue on in the Little League World Series Midwest Regional.

Webb City would get the job done, defeating Pittsburg 3-1.

Webb City would start the scoring in the bottom of the second, when Jackson Pickett hit a sacrifice grounder to first to score a run. They then added two more runs on passed balls to take a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburg would add a run on their own passed ball steal in the fourth inning, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Landon Fletcher pitched a complete game for Missouri, notching six strikeouts. Andrew Young led all players with two hits, including one RBI.

Webb City will face North Dakota Tuesday at 4 p.m.