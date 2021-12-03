Webb City claims state record 16th state title

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The running back tandem of Cade Wilson and Dupree Jackson proved to be too much for Holt, as the Webb City Cardinals claimed their first Class 5 state title with a 26-21 win over the Indians.

The title is Webb City’s 16th, the most in state history.

Holt opened the scoring with a 23 yard run from running back Kyle Wuebbeling to take an early 7-0 lead.

Webb City was quick to respond with a short run from Wilson to tie the game. A rushing touchdown from Jackson a short time later would give the Cardinals the lead, a lead they would never relinquish.

A Holt touchdown pass to Jackson Smith in the fourth quarter would make it a 26-14 game. The touchdown was the Indians first since the first quarter.

The Indians would recover the kickoff following the score, and turn it into another touchdown to make it a 26-21 game with less than two minutes left to play.

Holt would have one final chance to take the game, but couldn’t find the end zone before time expired.

“I remember very vividly looking in our kids faces,” Webb City head coach John Roderique said. “We were sitting at what, 6-3 guys? 6-3. Maybe I didn’t even believe it at the time, but I could see something in our kids faces when I said that. They said ‘Yeah why not?’ I’ve never been more proud of a group that has come so far from the beginning to the end. We’ve been blessed to be here a few times. Man these kids are so resilient, gritty, tough.”

With the win, Webb City finishes the season 11-3.