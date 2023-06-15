Thursday morning, the Webb City school board made it official. Cardinal Stadium will now be ‘John Roderique Field at Cardinal Stadium’ honoring the now former legendary head coach of the football program.

Roderique stepped down from the head coach and athletic director positions this year. His career as head coach of the Cardinals was nothing short of spectacular.

He led the team to 13 state championships putting the school’s total at 16 titles which is the most in Missouri high school football history.

He went on a run of winning five straight titles from 2010-2014 and the most recent one came in 2021 when they defeated Holt 26-21. Roderique is also in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

No decision was made on how the field name will appear but some of the board members think it should be seen when driving by the stadium.