Webb City Cardinals await first game on upgraded Chuck Barnes Field

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The cancellation of the spring season for sports in Missouri means the Webb City Cardinals will have to wait just a little bit longer to take the diamond at recently upgraded Chuck Barnes Field.

Head coach Flave Darnell mentioned that the team still wants to play games this summer, and is holding out hope to do so, and make use of the brand new turf playing surface for the first time. The team continues to stay in contact apart from each other through Zoom meetings, but they’ll be ready to roll when the time comes.

Even with the forgone season the new field will still be there, but the seniors won’t. Unfortunately, most of them will not get the chance to play a game and experience the field firsthand for a game.

“Our field is awesome,” Darnell said. “And it’s going to be awesome. It doesn’t take away from how great that is and the commitment the school has put in.”

“It’s great. New turf and dugouts, and fence, and outfield. It’s going to be great whether we get to get out there this summer or next spring. It’s still going to be awesome and we’re real excited about that.”

The team was able to spend two weeks of practice on the field before the shutdown. When most teams were inside practicing during the rain, the Cardinals were making the most of the time they had on their new field.