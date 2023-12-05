WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City boys basketball got off to a quick start in what eventually became a dominant victory over Monett Tuesday night.

Omari Jackson made several highlight reel plays, one of which included an alley-oop style basket over a defender in the first quarter.

Jackson’s speed and effort were matched with Gabe Johnson, who also dominated in transition. The Cardinals proved to be too much for Monett in winning 65-34.

Up next, Webb City will participate in the 77th Annual Carthage Basketball Invitational, while Monett will participate in the Seneca invitational from December 7th-9th.