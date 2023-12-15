WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City’s full court press gave Cassville a nightmare on Friday night. With 22 steals from Webb City’s defense, seven of which came from junior Holton Keith, the Cardinals offense was rolling off of the fast break.

Holton and Barron Duda were the stars for Webb City. Both athletes combining for 37 of the team’s total points on the night.

Cassville saw strong performances from Cadyn Smith and Eli Stokes who totaled 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cardinals offense. Webb City would go on to defeat Cassville handily in an 81-43 win.

Up next, Webb City will host Seneca on December 21st, while Cassville will travel to Branson on the 18th.