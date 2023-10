NEVADA, MO – The Cardinals soared to victory on Thursday night. Webb City’s Addie Burns was locked in, as here and the defense shutout the Raytown Bluejays.

Riley Hanes got the offense going in the first inning, and the group never looked back as they scored 11 unanswered runs to secure the win.

Up next, Webb City will play Belton at 2 p.m. on Saturday.