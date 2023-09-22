WEBB CITY, MO – In what was initially a low scoring first half, Ryan McFarland’s Cardinals pitched a shutout in front of a packed crowd at home.

In a low-scoring first half, the Webb City defense got to Ozark’s Peyton Russell often with Tucker Liberatore and the defensive line applying pressure. Russell and running back Kyle Fitzpatrick had a hard time getting anything going.

The Cardinals offense, however, was the complete opposite. Quarterback Braden McKee and running back Andrew Elwell put on a show all night long. McFarland’s gamble on fourth down late in the second half put the Cardinals up 14-0, and the group never looked back as they would end up winning 38-0.

The 4-1 Cardinals will travel to take on Willard next Friday at 7 p.m.