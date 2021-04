WEBB CITY — The Webb City Cardinals baseball team took a 4-0 lead after the first inning, never looking back on their way to a dominate 12-2 win over McDonald County on Monday.

With the win, the Cardinals moved to 10-1 on the season. The Cardinals will be back in action Thursday, April 8 at home against conference foe Joplin.

First pitch is set for 4:30 pm.