WATCH: Webb City had the bats going late in the fourth and fifth innings to overcome a six-run deficit imposed by Republic earlier in the game. The Cardinals rallied behind the bats of Eli Goddard, Eric Fitch and Devrin Weathers in the fourth, and then a home run from Treghan Parker in the fifth capped off an 11-8 comeback win.

The win marks the Cardinals second straight victory to start the early season.