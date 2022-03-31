WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals braved the cold on Thursday and hosted the Springfield Catholic Fightin’ Irish.

The contest proved to be a pitcher’s duel between Webb’s Kaylor Darnell and Catholic’s Weston Cline. The pair of pitchers kept the game scoreless through the first three innings. It wasn’t until the top of the fourth that a Logan Ripper RBI put Springfield Catholic on the board.

The Cardinals were in a promising position in the next frame, with runners on first and second and only one out. A failed attempt to steal a base would give the Cardinals two out, and Cline finished up the batter to end the inning.

Springfield Catholic scored one more run in the seventh inning and completed the shutout over Webb, 2-0. The Cardinals move to 3-4 on the season.