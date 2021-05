WATCH: In a battle of state-ranked teams, No. 2 Webb City (Class 5) knocked off No. 7 (Class 6) Kickapoo 11-1 at Chuck Barnes Field in Webb City Thursday evening. It marked the final game of the regular season for the Cardinals as Webb City finished with a 10-game win streak.

Webb City will play as the top seed in the Class 5, District 6 tournament on Tuesday (May 18) in Carl Junction taking on Parkview.