Webb City baseball alum Breckin Williams signs Minor League deal

Webb City baseball alum Breckin Williams has signed a Minor League deal with the Minnesota Twins, in which he’ll be added to the Cedar Rapids Kernels roster.

Williams, a relief pitcher, was drafted from Mizzou by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 4th round of the 2015 draft. In the diamondbacks system, the he went 12-7 with 23 saves over 99 outings.

He had posted 16 saves for High-A Visalia in 2019, but gave up 10 runs over two innings at Double-A Amarillo before he was released.

Despite that, he does have a high strikeout rate in the minor leagues- and minor league baseball analysts believe this could give him a shot at a career rebound.