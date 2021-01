JOPLIN, Mo. — Trenton Hayes and Nickhai Howard combined to scored 34 points, as Webb City punched its ticket to Saturday’s championship game with 65-55 victory over Nevada in the third game of the 2021 Kaminsky Classic.

Webb City moves to 7-1 on the season. Nevada falls to 5-4. The Tigers will be back in action Friday at 6 pm against Clever.

Webb City’s opponent will either be William Chrisman or Joplin. The championship game tips of Saturday at 2:00 pm.