Little League baseball and softball teams in the area continue to get deeper in to competition this summer. One of those teams is the Webb City 12U softball team getting ready for the state championship tournament this weekend.

The Webb City 12U team won the district two championship last weekend defeating Joplin in two games to claim the title and make it to the state tournament, which will be in Concordia.

They’ve been prepping all week for their first state game which will be on Friday, July 14th. The tournament will run all weekend and the team looks to make the championship game being played Monday, July 17th. We caught up with head coach Curtis Lofland who talked about winning district, as well as players Abbye Taylor and Skye Lofland on how it felt to win the district title and what they’re looking forward to the most at state.

Curtis Lofland said, “It’s great, and I think here around Webb City that it always means something. I know we have a lot of district championships around here, and the Webb City Little Leagues, they’ve got a great program. We’re always proud to go out and bring home another district championship.”

Abbye Taylor said, “It was a really good experience to win that and I’m really excited to go and win at that stage. Winning and mainly spending time with my team.”

Skye Lofland said, “It felt really good and our whole team was really excited to win that and we all wanted to go to state. Winning and looking forward to having a really good time with my team and spending a lot of time with coaches, because we have good coaches.”