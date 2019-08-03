Webb City 12U Little League Baseball Falls to Iowa in LLWS Midwest Regional Opener

WESTFIELD, IN — The Webb City 12-and-under Little League Baseball team fell to Iowa this afternoon 2-1 in its first game of the Little League World Series Midwest Regional.

Webb City trailed 2-0 for most of the game after Iowa’s Mitch Naig hit a two-run single in the first inning. Webb City scored one run in the sixth thanks to a double by Derrick Wagner but it stranded two more runners in the inning.

Webb City Starting pitcher Luke Beverlin pitched well with three strikeouts over two innings, but he gave up the two runs in the first. Landon Fletcher in relief tossed two and two-thirds innings, and struck out five while allowing no runs.

Webb City next moves on to the loser’s bracket and faces the loser of Kansas (Pittsburg) and North Dakota on Monday at 3:00 p.m. The game can be seen live on the ESPN+ streaming platform.