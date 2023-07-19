One little league team from Webb City might be familiar to people in the Four States after the run they had last summer. The Webb City 12U baseball team is in a similar position this week as they head to the state tournament and look to return to the Midwest regionals.

The team will kick off their state tournament this weekend in Columbia. Webb’s first game will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. If they win both of their first two games, they’ll be off until Sunday and play in the state championship.

The Cardinals are hoping to make a run and get to Williamsport, but the road to get there starts this weekend. Head coach Andrew Doennig described what it’s gonna take from his guys to come away as state champions and players Kamden Newberry and Brody Jackson expressed what they’re looking forward to the most at the state tournament.

Coach Doennig said, “We’ve got to find a way to be offensive. Some guys in our lineup that typically hit really well, didn’t hit very well in the district tournament and they know that. So, if we can get those guys going and the bottom half of our lineup gets on base, and little league baseball, as we found out, is going to be the guys that get on base and throw strikes. Don’t walk people and get hits when it matters.”

Kamden Newberry said, “I’m probably looking forward to traveling, having the chance to go to Indy, just getting ready to play new competition.”

Brody Jackson said, “I’m looking forward to having fun up there in the hotel and just competing. Pretty excited to have a chance to go to Indianapolis do what we did last year and possibly go to Williamsport.”