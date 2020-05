JOPLIN, Mo. — On Tuesday, the MINK League announced they had pushed their season start date back for a second time. The league now hopes to begin play with 6 teams on July 1.

You can find our original story at the following link: https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/sports/local-sports/mink-league-start-date-pushed-back-for-second-time/

KSN Sports Director Bailey Harbit spoke to MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez Wednesday to get his thoughts on the league’s continued efforts to play in 2020.