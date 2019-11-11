WEB EXCLUSIVE: Artist Jay O’Meilia Talks About Steve Owens, Oklahoma Sooners Paintings

MIAMI, Ok — Oklahoma native, and highly regarded Artist Jay O’Meilia made an appearance at the Northeast Oklahoma Holiday Market where 1969 Heisman Trophy winner Steve Owens signed autographs for fans.

In his long career, O’Meilia has been praised for his depiction of professional and collegiate sports, including the Oklahoma Sooners football team.

On display for people to see and get copies of was O’Meilia’s Steve Owens painting. The 92-year-old spoke with KSN’s Kevin Ryans during the autograph event.

“I had done a lot of research on Steve because he was a fascinating ball player,” O’Meilia said when speaking about Steve Owens. “He was a bull on the field. He’s got the nicest personality until he puts that helmet on…He becomes a monster.”

O’Meilia continued, “He becomes like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He just becomes a warrior.