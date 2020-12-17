Weathers signs with Kansas State football

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Standout athlete Devrin Weathers capped off his high school football career by signing with Kansas State on Wednesday.

During his four years with the Cardinals, Weathers helped Webb City capture a state title in 2019.

Individually, he was named a two time all-state plyer, three time all-district player, and the Central Ozark Conference Offensive Player of the Year this season.

When it came to recruiting, Weathers said he was drawn in by the Wildcats obvious interest in him.

“At first they were just reaching out to me a bunch,” Weathers said. “They’re just, really family oriented. It was really special to get that opportunity you know, because Webb City if very family oriented also.”

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman echoed those sentiments in the team’s press conference.

“As you kept watching his senior tape unfold, it became more and more clear to us that he’s that big back that’s got great speed, great elusiveness, can run through arm tackles — that we’re excited to pair back there in the back field and utilize him there, and be a great special teams player. I just think athletically, when you have somebody with his skillset, and the ability to run and be physical like he is, he was going to be a can’t miss and was going to help us somewhere. But we’ll start him out at running back.”