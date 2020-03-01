WBB: No. 19 UCM pulled away for 72-60 win against Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team (17-10, 13-6 MIAA) gave No. 19 Central Missouri (24-4, 18-1) a much better fight in the second round this season, but ultimately couldn’t muster enough of a comeback to fall 72-60.

Pitt State’s defense in the first half was what was needed to have a chance in this game. UCM’s Megan Skaggs collected 18 points in the first half alone, which proved to be UCM’s whole offense early on as the Gorillas trailed 33-26 at the half.

Tristan Gegg made her return to the Pitt State lineup for the first game back since the win at Missouri Western last week. Gegg finished with 12 points while Maya Williams led the team with a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds). Kaylee DaMitz also reached double figures with 13 points of her own.

The Jennies really started to pull away in the second half and would go on to snap Pitt State’s five-game win streak.

Gorillas return to action on Friday as the fourth seed for the quarterfinals, and the second day of the conference tournament, for a match-up against Fort Hays State (22-6, 13-6). Tip-off scheduled for noon CT.