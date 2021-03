SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Mt. Vernon girls basketball team is headed to the MSHSAA Class 4 state title game after taking down Vashon Friday evening at JQH Arena, 78-55.

Senior Lacy Stokes led the Mountaineers in scoring with a massive 39-point stat line. Senior Ellie Johnston totaled 18 points, 16 of which she scored in the first half. Johnston sat the majority of the second half after getting into foul trouble.