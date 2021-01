DIAMOND, Mo. -- There are three girls on Diamond High School's wrestling team, two of which are sisters. Josey and Hallie Crisp have been in each other's corner since the very start.

"When we were little, we made up this game called 'Pro' because we didn't want our mom to know we were like fighting, and we like clawed at each other too, so we'd be like bleeding," Josey Crisp said. "Yeah, it was gross."