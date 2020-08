JOPLIN, Mo. -- Joplin came so close to winning it all in 2019, but came up just short in the Class 6 state title game. After a unique spring and summer, the team is ready to claw their way back to the top again -- last year's end still fresh in their minds.

"You know you get that close, going into the fourth quarter with the lead and get that close, you can't help but be just hungry and continue to work harder for more," Joplin head football coach Curtis Jasper said. "Just being out here, being with the kids, working hard and getting after that common goal again was unbelievable and it's been great everyday so far."