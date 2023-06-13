Last week, Miami High School announced who will take over the boys head basketball coaching position. The Wardogs were able to land a former graduate of the school for next season.

Rodney Sooter is the man who will take on the head coaching role for the Wardogs. He graduated from the school in 1996 and was an All-State selection in his senior year while setting the school career scoring record with 1,600 points.

From there, he went to play college basketball at NEO and then walked on to play for Oklahoma State in his final two years of college. He was a part of the OSU team that made it to the Elite Eight in 2000.

Sooter has over 20 years of experience coaching AAU basketball and was an assistant for Metro Christian Academy in Tulsa last year helping the team to a Class 3A state runner-up finish. We spoke with Sooter about taking on the new role of leading the Wardogs.

Rodney Sooter said, “It’s kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity really. My whole family’s from this area, Welch, Bluejacket, Vinita and when that opportunity came up, I started having some talks with people. We just realized that it’s now or never, let’s try this thing. I’ve always had a passion for basketball and coaching and everything fell into place and I think things happen for a reason.”