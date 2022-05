NEOSHO, Mo. – With the bases loaded at down to the team’s last out, Mt. Vernon senior Josey McChesney came up with a grounder up the middle to propel the Lady Mountaineers past East Newton 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class 2, District 6 softball tournament.

Mt. Vernon will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Lamar and Diamond on Monday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.