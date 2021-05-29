Virginia Tech pitcher makes history in NCBA World Series

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Virginia Tech club pitcher Skylar Petry made history in the Hokies’ upset win over Iowa on Saturday. The Hokies completed a 2-0 shutout win over the Hawkeyes, making Petry just the third National Club Baseball Association pitcher to throw a no-hitter in tournament play.

Petry says, “I can’t put it into words. I’m so excited, like, that was one of the coolest moments of my life, and getting to share that with these guys was incredible for me. I love this group of guys, and it’s just great.”

Petry pitched all seven innings of the games, with no hits, no errors, and nine strikeouts.

The NCBA World Series will run through Wednesday in Pittsburg, with the championship game slated for 7:00 p.m. on June 2.