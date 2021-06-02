Virginia Tech club baseball shuts out Iowa State in first ever NCBA World Series win

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Virginia Tech club baseball team claimed their first ever National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) World Series title on Wednesday, 6-0, over Iowa State.

Virginia Tech’s Braden Huebsch pitched a perfect game, making it the Hokies’ second no-hitter of the tournament. Skylar Petry had previously pitched a no-hitter over Iowa. Those two games mark just the third and fourth no-hitters in NCBA World Series history.

Huebsch says, “It’s special, obviously. After seeing [Petry’s no-hitter], I said that’s pretty cool, maybe I’ll go out and do that too, but realistically, that was completely a joke.”

Jonathan Spaulding, Virginia Tech head coach, says, “There’s not quite words for it. You think you can always do it, but it’s not until it actually happens that you feel every emotion that you didn’t know you experience.”



