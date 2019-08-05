Victory 17U Girls Basketball Wins MAYB Nationals D2 Championship

by: Kevin Ryans

The Victory 17-and-under Girls Basketball team took home the Mid-America Youth Basketball Nationals D2 Championship on Sunday.

Victory, coached by Teejay Britton, Sarah Rhodes, and Kyle Wicklund, defeated the Arkansas Blazers 52-47 to take home the title. The win was the team’s fifth in a row.

Sarcoxie Junior Anette Ramirez dropped 13 points while Carl Junction Senior, and Drury commit Katie Scott put home 11 in the win.

(Video credit: Marcus Kimbrough)

(Photo credit: Victory Basketball via Twitter)

