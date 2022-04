JOPLIN, Mo. — For the second time this weekend, Missouri Southern blanked Fort Hays State: the final score, 10-0 after seven innings. This comes after the Lions’ Friday night victory in which they defeated the Tigers 4-0.

Senior pitcher Logan Vanwey recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts against Fort Hays. He pitched all seven innings.

The two teams will finish out their three-game series on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.