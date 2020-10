COLUMBIA, Mo.- This Saturday’s Vanderbilt versus Mizzou football game has been postponed due to positive tests and quarantining of members within the Vanderbilt football program.

The SEC officials say the game has tenatively been rescheduled for December 12.

Mizzou played this past weekend in Columbia after a hurricane forced LSU to play on the road instead of at home.

Vanderbilt played South Carolina last Saturday.