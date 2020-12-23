Vaden powers Webb City past Crane behind game-high 28 points

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Cohl Vaden’s game-leading 28 points helped guide the Webb City Cardinals to a 81-55 win over the Crane Pirates Tuesday evening inside the Cardinal Dome.

The Cardinals never lost the lead the entire length of the game and now head into the holiday break with a 5-1 record. Webb City’s only loss came from a close contest against East Newton that was decided in overtime, 75-70.

Luke Brumit notched 17 points along with Nickhai Howard grabbing 13 points in the win. Webb City extends its winning streak to four games on the early season.